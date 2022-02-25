Friday, Feb. 25

PREHISTORIA!

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/fs2522

Saturday, Feb. 26

TALES OF THE TRADE

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/tales226

DISCOVER SNOWSHOEING

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/snowshoe26

Sunday, Feb. 27

TOY SHOW

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

Info: tinyurl.com/toyshow27

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: SNOW SCULPTURE

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, Feb. 28

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil

BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard

Tuesday, March 1

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

TODDLER TUESDAYS: CYPHER SIDE DANCE SCHOOL

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/cypher31

Wednesday, March 2

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, March 3

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

