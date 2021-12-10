Friday, Dec. 10

FARE FOR ALL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: fareforall.org

Saturday, Dec. 11

BIRD WALK

When: 8-10:30 a.m.

Where: Bass Ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

INDOOR FARMERS MARKET

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/bindoor

PINPOINT THE PLACE

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/pinpoint11

PARLOR GAMES

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/parlor11

Sunday, Dec. 12

BIRD WALK

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: Old Cedar Avenue Bridge, 9551 Old Cedar Ave., Bloomington,

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

HOW WILDLIFE SURVIVE WINTER

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/survivewinter12

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: STORY STROLL

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, Dec. 13

BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard

Tuesday, Dec. 14

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc

Wednesday, Dec. 15

500 CLUB CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3:00 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, Dec. 16

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

