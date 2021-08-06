Friday, Aug. 6

CONCERT: ALIVE & KICKIN

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

Saturday, Aug. 7

RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/rfarmers

BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bfarmers

IN SEARCH OF WILDFLOWERS WALK

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/search7

LOG CABIN BUILDING

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/pdpark

RANGER TALK

When: 3-3:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

Sunday, Aug. 8

NATURE CENTERS WITHOUT WALLS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOST IN THE WOOD?

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/lost8

Monday, Aug. 9

CONCERT: ALPHA BITS

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Bryant Park, 1001 W. 85th St, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

Tuesday, Aug. 10

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/rcouncil

ANGELICA CANTANTI YOUTH CHOIRS

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

Wednesday, Aug. 11

MIDWEEK FARMERS MARKET

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/arts21

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, Aug. 12

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

