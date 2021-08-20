Friday, Aug. 20
FARE FOR ALL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: fareforall.org
TREES EVERYWHERE
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/trees20
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Saturday, Aug. 21
RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tr.im/rfarmers
BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bfarmers
MYSTERY HOUSE TOURS
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/house21
DOWN TO THE RIVER
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/river21
RANGER TALK
When: 3-3:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
Sunday, Aug. 22
BIRD WALK
When: 8-10:30 a.m.
Where: Bass Ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
RIPE EDIBLES
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/ripe22
NATURE CENTERS WITHOUT WALLS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
Monday, Aug. 23
BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb
Tuesday, Aug. 24
TODDLER TUESDAYS: TODDLER ROUND-UP
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/tt24
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tr.im/rcouncil
Wednesday, Aug. 25
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Thursday, Aug. 26
COPS AND CONES
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Scoops Ice Cream and More, 7700 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/cones26
