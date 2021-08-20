Friday, Aug. 20

FARE FOR ALL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: fareforall.org

TREES EVERYWHERE

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/trees20

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Aug. 21

RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/rfarmers

BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bfarmers

MYSTERY HOUSE TOURS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/house21

DOWN TO THE RIVER

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/river21

RANGER TALK

When: 3-3:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

Sunday, Aug. 22

BIRD WALK

When: 8-10:30 a.m.

Where: Bass Ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

RIPE EDIBLES

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/ripe22

NATURE CENTERS WITHOUT WALLS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, Aug. 23

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

Tuesday, Aug. 24

TODDLER TUESDAYS: TODDLER ROUND-UP

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/tt24

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/rcouncil

Wednesday, Aug. 25

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, Aug. 26

COPS AND CONES

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Scoops Ice Cream and More, 7700 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/cones26

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments