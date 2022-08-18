Friday, Aug. 19
FARE FOR ALL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: fareforall.org
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
Saturday, Aug. 20
FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/rfmarket
FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/bl2022market
RIPE EDIBLES
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/ripeedibles
EVERY MEAL COUNTS 30K IN A DAY
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/everymeal30k
START HORSING AROUND
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/horse820
Sunday, Aug. 21
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: OSPREYS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, Aug. 22
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil
BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard
Tuesday, Aug. 23
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
FARE FOR ALL
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: fareforall.org
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc
Wednesday, Aug. 24
EUCHRE CARD GAME
When: 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 651-363-2046
MIDWEEK MUSIC AND MARKET
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Thursday, Aug. 25
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/storytime825
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: squaredancemn.com
