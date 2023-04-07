Friday, April 7
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
ECUMENICAL PRAYER SERVICE
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/prayer47
Saturday, April 8
FLYWAY CONNECTION
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/flyway48
STEREOSCOPES AND THAUMATROPES
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/pond48
Sunday, April 9
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: BIRD NESTS AND EGGS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, April 10
RUBY’S PANTRY FOOD DISTRIBUTION
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Lutheran Church, 9350 Portland Ave.
Info: rubyspantry.org
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILITY
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington
Info: marie@starksfam.org
BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard
Tuesday, April 11
TODDLER TUESDAY: CHILDREN’S THEATRE COMPANY
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/toddler411
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
SLEEPY STORIES
When: 6:30-7 p.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/pennlake411
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc
Wednesday, April 12
EUCHRE CARD GAME
When: 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Thursday, April 13
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/oxboro413
BABY STORY TIME
When: 10-10:45 a.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/pennlake413
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/augsburg413
BRIDGE
When: 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: 612-861-9385
INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: sparesnpairs.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.