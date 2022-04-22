Friday, April 22

FARE FOR ALL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: fareforall.org

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, April 23

EARTH DAY CLEANUP

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Old Cedar Avenue bridge, 9898 Old Cedar Ave., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/cedarave23

WHIRRING WONDERS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/wonders23

Sunday, April 24

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, April 25

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil

BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard

Tuesday, April 26

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

TODDLER TUESDAYS: BE YOUR OWN SUPERHERO

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/superhero26

FARE FOR ALL

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.

Info: fareforall.org

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc

Wednesday, April 27

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

Thursday, April 28

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

