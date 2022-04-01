Friday, April 1

ECUMENICAL PRAYER SERVICE

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave., Richfield

Info: tinyurl.com/prayer4122

Saturday, April 2

DOWN TO THE RIVER

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/river4222

Sunday, April 3

SKINS AND SKULLS

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/skulls43

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, April 4

RICHFIELD SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/rsboard

Tuesday, April 5

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

Wednesday, April 6

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, April 7

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

