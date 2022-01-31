With some late changes to precinct caucus plans, Minnesota’s political parties are still encouraging residents to participate in the political process this week at the precinct level.
Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor party announced that instead of gathering traditionally, it will invite residents to submit resolutions for the party’s platform by mail or drop them off at the caucus sites.
Bloomington’s west precincts are within Senate District 49. Its precinct site is Olson Middle School, 4551 W. 102nd St.
The remaining Bloomington precincts, and a majority of Richfield’s precincts, are within Senate District 50. In Bloomington, the caucus site is Bloomington Kennedy High School, 9701 Nicollet Ave., while the Richfield site is Sheridan Hills Elementary, 6400 Sheridan Ave.
For the remaining Richfield precincts in Senate District 63, residents are asked to submit their resolutions by mail or drop off their resolutions on caucus night at 3429 21st Ave., Minneapolis.
Caucus night drop off is available 6:30-9 p.m.
The Minnesota Republican party will continue to meet in person next week.
For all Bloomington Republicans in both Senate District 49 and 50, the meeting location is Bloomington Jefferson High School, 4001 W. 102nd St.
In Richfield, Senate District 50 and 63 Republicans meet at Richfield High School, 7001 Harriet Ave.
Minnesota’s two other major parties will also hold caucuses.
The Legal Marijuana Now Party will host a virtual caucus, while the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Party will host a caucus at Falcon Heights City Hall, 2077 Larpenteur Ave. W., Falcon Heights.
