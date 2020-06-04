With the filing period winding down, many incumbents for state legislative offices representing Bloomington and Richfield will face challengers in November.
The filing period ended June 2, after this edition of the Sun Current went to press. As of Monday morning, June 1, incumbents for the three Minnesota Senate seats serving the cities had filed for re-election, and all will face at least one challenger in November.
Melisa Franzen filed for re-election in Senate District 49, which serves the western portion of Bloomington. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate will be challenged by Republican Julie Dupre.
Melissa Halvorson Wiklund filed for re-election in Senate District 50, serving 21 of Bloomington’s 32 precincts, as well as portions of Richfield. The DFL candidate will be challenged by Republican Dean Mumbleau.
Patricia Torres Ray, the DFL incumbent serving the portion of Richfield within Senate District 63, is seeking re-election and will be challenged by Chris Wright, who filed as a member of the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Party.
In the Minnesota House of Representatives, three candidates represent Bloomington. Steve Elkins represents the western portion of the city, which is part of House District 49B. The Democrat is seeking re-election and did not have an opponent as of Monday morning.
Likewise, Democrat Michael Howard, whose House District 50A includes precincts in Bloomington and Richfield, was unopposed in his bid for re-election as of Monday.
Andrew Carlson, the Democrat representing House District 50B, had an opponent as of Monday morning. Republican Gary Heyer will challenge Carlson for the seat that represents 15 precincts, all within Bloomington.
Three candidates have filed for the second seat representing Richfield. Jean Wagenius, the longtime DFL representative serving in House District 63B, is retiring. Democrats Jerome Evans and Emma Greenman have filed to replace her, as has Republican Frank Pafko.
A primary election for parties with two or more candidates seeking a seat will be held on Aug. 11.
The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will hold an election this fall for four of its seven seats, including its District 5 seat, which serves Bloomington and Richfield. Incumbent Debbie Goettel has filed for re-election, and Boni Njenga has also filed for the nonpartisan seat.
Seats on the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners are also up for election this fall, including District 5, which serves Bloomington and two Richfield precincts. Incumbent John Gibbs is the lone candidate as of Monday for the nonpartisan seat.
A final list of candidates will appear in next week’s Sun Current.
– Compiled by Mike Hanks
