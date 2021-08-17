Bloomington Public Schools and BEC-TV are teaming up to co-host a live virtual community engagement event to present the district's back-to-school plans for parents, students and staff.
The Reconnect & Refocus 2021 Community Engagement event is scheduled from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The live virtual event will be carried on BEC-TV, and available for streaming on Roku, Apple TV, or the BEC-TV website.
District leaders will present back-to-school plans for elementary, secondary and New Code Academy (formerly Bloomington Online School) students, plans for early childhood and child care programs, social emotional learning services and the district’s latest health guidance and recommendations.
Viewers can submit questions prior to and during the event at bit.ly/reconnect-refocus-questions.
"We are truly excited to welcome back students and staff," said new Supt. Eric Melbye. "It has been a long and challenging journey to get us to this point. We had high hopes this moment would be more celebratory, but the reality of the virus’s Delta variant requires a more cautious approach. Our guidance to start the school year prioritizes students and staff safety, while balancing the importance of in-person schooling for the vast majority of our students.”
Info: bectv.org
