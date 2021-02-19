Nominations are being accepted for the 31st Annual Bloomington Public Schools Senior Achievement Awards, which recognize outstanding Jefferson and Kennedy High School seniors.

Students who excel in or make contributions to the school and community in one of four categories — curricular excellence, artistic excellence, volunteerism and leadership — may be nominated by school staff, parents, employers, faith leaders and other community members and organizations.

A fifth category, academic excellence, will also be recognized and is determined by the top 10% of each school’s graduating class.

Nominations are due 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. A committee of faculty and community representatives will review the nominations and make selections. Award winners will be guests of honor at the Bloomington Senior Achievement Awards program on May 3.

Nomination forms are available online at tr.im/saa21.

