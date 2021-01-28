Less than two weeks after bringing a portion of its elementary students back to the classroom, Bloomington Public Schools has announced a two-week closure of its buildings due to the impact of COVID-19 on the school district’s transportation department.

“A significant level of COVID-19 is occurring in our transportation department impacting our ability to serve students and families,” the school district announced.

The closure, announced today, is effective Friday, Jan. 29. All early childhood, preschool and elementary school classes are returning to distance learning through Thursday, Feb. 11. Classes for all early childhood, preschool and elementary grade levels, including grades 3-5, will resume on Friday, Feb. 12, according to the school district’s announcement.

The two-week return to distance learning follows the recommendations of the Minnesota Safe Learning Plan, and in consultation with state and local public health agencies, the announcement noted.

Transportation for secondary in-person learning and extracurricular activities will also be suspended through Feb. 11. Coaches and advisors will provide guidance on transportation to upcoming away games or competitions.

Child care

The following child care services will be provided during the two-week pause:

Friday, Jan. 29: Child care at Valley View Middle School for grades 3-6 only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 1-11: Kindergarten through 12-year-old child care at Poplar Bridge Elementary School and Valley View Middle School, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families previously registered do not need to re-register. If space allows, additional families may register online.

Early Learners Academy will continue at Poplar Bridge and Hillcrest, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Info: tr.im/covid19

