Bloomington Public Schools was awarded one of 13 grants from the U.S. Department of Education for gifted and talented programs.
The first-year award is for $403,753 renewable for five years for a total of more than $2.5 million.
Bloomington Public Schools was awarded one of 13 grants from the U.S. Department of Education for gifted and talented programs.
The first-year award is for $403,753 renewable for five years for a total of more than $2.5 million.
The Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Students Education Program grant provides resources to increase equity and access to gifted and talented programming for underserved elementary students, including students of color, economically disadvantaged, multilingual learners and children with disabilities.
This year, the district’s Renaissance Project will focus on identifying underrepresented students in kindergarten and first grade at Title 1 elementary schools, preparing students for gifted and talented services in second grade and identifying and supporting grade 2-5 students for full-time gifted and talented programs.
The grants are awarded for projects that support evidence-based research, demonstration projects, innovative strategies and activities that enhance elementary and secondary schools’ capacity to identify gifted and talented students and meet their unique educational needs.
Bloomington Public Schools gifted and talented programs are designed to enhance the unique capabilities of gifted children and offer opportunities to help gifted academic and creative students continue to grow and be challenged. Programming begins in second grade with multiple options through 12th grade.
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.