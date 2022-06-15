Oak Grove Middle School Principal Brian Ingemann was named 2022 Middle-Level Principal of the Year, Hennepin Division, by the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.

The annual award honors a principal who succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession within the division.

Ingemann is in his 20th year with Bloomington Public Schools. He has served as principal at Oak Grove for 13 years.

“One of my favorite things about being a principal is the staff and all the students I get to work with at Oak Grove Middle. I have such a great staff that makes my job fun and rewarding,” he said.

