Bloomington voters on the city’s west side helped narrow the field in one state senate race, but most voters otherwise found a light ballot waiting for them during Tuesday’s primary election.
Two Republicans filed for the Minnesota Senate District 49 seat. Of the 4,008 votes cast in the primary, Julie Dupré will advance to November’s general election, having received 2,514 votes. With nearly 63% of the votes, she defeated Jenny Rhoades, who received 1,494 votes.
Dupré will face Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Melisa Franzen, the incumbent representing Senate District 49, which includes Edina and precincts in Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, in addition to 11 west Bloomington precincts.
Bloomington is part of the Third Congressional District, represented by Democrat Dean Phillips. With more than 99% of the precincts in his district reporting, Phillips has more than 90% of the vote. He was challenged in the DFL primary by Cole Young.
Phillips will face Kendall Qualls in November. The Republican has 24,338 votes, to 7,743 for challenger Leslie Davis.
Voters were also presented with several choices in the U.S. Senate primary for both the Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties. Incumbent Tina Smith has more than 86% of the votes with more than 71 percent of the state’s precincts reporting in the DFL race. On the Republican ballot, the party’s endorsed candidate, Jason Lewis, has more than 78% of the votes in the five-candidate field.
