Two Bloomington legislators who are competing for the same Minnesota House seat have been invited to participate in a League of Women Voters candidate forum next week.
House District 49B Rep. Steve Elkins and House District 50B Rep. Andrew Carlson will reside in the new House District 50B as a result of the state’s redistricting earlier this year. Both Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidates are seeking election to the new 50B, which represents the western half of Bloomington.
The League of Women Voters Bloomington will host a primary election forum for the House District 50B race 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
A League of Women Voters moderator will ask questions submitted by the live audience during the forum and by Bloomington residents in advance. Prior to the forum, voters may submit questions by email to lwvbloomington@lwvmn.org.
All questions are screened by a neutral committee to ensure they are applicable to all candidates, are forward looking, not personal in nature and are addressed to subjects relevant to the forum. The forum will be recorded and broadcast on Bloomington’s cable TV channel and posted on the city’s website.
Candidates are also invited to discuss their experience and campaign in a video of up to five minutes that will be available through cable TV and the city’s website prior to the election.
