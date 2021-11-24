Bloomington Police are seeking help identifying persons of interest after a dog was shot with a BB gun before being run over with a stolen car.
Bloomington Police Community Service officers responded to the area of 106th Street and Morgan Avenue Nov. 18 on a report of an injured dog that had been found, police announced in a Nov. 24 media release. The dog was brought to a local veterinarian, where it remains under care after an eye removal surgery and procedures to remove BB pellets from its right leg and other areas of its body.
Detectives obtained still photos and video of the suspect vehicle, which police say backed over the dog as it left the site of the incident. The stolen vehicle was recovered in St. Paul.
Working to identify the perpetrators, investigators also obtained photos of the vehicle’s occupants from a stop they made to purchase gas in the east metro.
Anyone with information that could help police identify the persons of interest is urged to call Bloomington Police at the department’s general number, 952-563-4900, or call Detective George Harms at 952-563-4689.
