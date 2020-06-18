The Bloomington Police Department has released images of two persons of interest in a robbery and shooting investigation involving the proprietor of a Bloomington restaurant.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Penn Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an adult male who had collapsed on the sidewalk in front of a retail store at the strip mall on the northeast corner of 90th Street and Penn Avenue. The man had a gunshot wound to his upper body, and had been confronted inside the restaurant, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
The victim was identified through an online fundraising campaign as Kevan Tran, the restaurant’s owner, according to his niece.
The suspects entered the restaurant and confronted Tran. He was shot during the confrontation and remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon in stable condition, Hartley noted.
The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying the persons of interest, and has released photos taken prior to the robbery by a neighboring business. Anyone with information is asked to call 952-563-4994 and leave a message.
The fundraising campaign is available online at tr.im/kevan.
