Police department limited impact of COVID-19 diagnosis
Despite three officers being either diagnosed with COVID-19 or presumed positive, the Bloomington Police Department has been otherwise unaffected as it goes about its modified day-to-day routines.
The coronavirus pandemic was beginning to unfold the week of March 16 when the police department began looking internally at efforts to modify its procedures to protect the health and welfare of the police officers and internal staff and minimize the exposure officers had, particularly officers on patrol, according to Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
That week, the department modified its patrol schedule, scheduling officers to work 12-hour shifts for five consecutive days and moving some officers from other departmental assignments to the patrol division during the pandemic. After working five shifts, officers have up to 15 days off, allowing time for symptoms to develop, if there was COVID-19 exposure, and the employee to recover, Hartley explained.
During the final five days of the 15-day period, officers are on call and may need to fill shifts due to scheduled officers being unable to work. Otherwise, there are online training procedures the officers participate in during their final five days at home, according to Hartley.
Officer Erika Brown was one of the three officers who spent time off recovering from a presumed positive test for COVID-19. Another officer had gone home sick during the week of March 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following week. Brown, who has spoken publicly about the illness and her recovery, and another officer who developed similar symptoms followed Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for recovery, and have been able to return to work, meeting department of health guidelines to do so, Hartley said.
The trio is among several non-patrol officers who work in close proximity daily. Although three co-workers were home sick, the department has not had a diagnosis or presumed positive case since, Hartley noted.
To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, the department is holding most of its meetings through video conferencing, including the daily roll call, where patrol officers and department leaders discuss current departmental matters and issues, Hartley explained.
Patrol officers have masks, goggles and gloves available to use as they deem necessary. For incidents that require an in-person meeting between an officer and a resident, such as a medical response, officers will continue to respond as appropriate for the situation. If an incident requires minimal direct contact, such as a report of a stolen lawn mower from a garage, the officer may take the report verbally by telephone rather than in person, but still respond to process the crime scene for any physical evidence, but without the homeowner present, according to Hartley.
Calls for service have been done as a result of Mall of America, bars, restaurants and other businesses being closed during the pandemic. As a result, there have been fewer arrests in recent weeks, and there is less traffic on a day-to-day basis. But, traffic enforcement and departmental procedures continue as normal, except for efforts to minimize contact. Drivers pulled over for a traffic stop should expect the same process and procedures as prior to the pandemic, Hartley noted.
