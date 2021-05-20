perrin bpd award
Bloomington Police Officer Mike Perron, left, receives congratulations from Bloomington Optimist Club member Arlyn Grussing May 13 during the club’s annual banquet. The club honors a member of the Bloomington Police Department annually with its Respect for Law Award. Perron, a 17-year member of the department, was chosen for his leadership within the department’s K-9 division. He was also praised by Acting Chief Mike Hartley for his decision-making and communication abilities when responding to emergency calls. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

