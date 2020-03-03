Bloomington police officers are investigating the death of a 4-month-old child. 

Police officers were dispatched to Days Inn, 7851 Normandale Blvd., at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a child who was not breathing. Lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene, and the girl was transported to Children’s Minnesota Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley. 

No arrests have been made and the parents are cooperating with the investigation, Hartley noted. 

