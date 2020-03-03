Bloomington police officers are investigating the death of a 4-month-old child.
Police officers were dispatched to Days Inn, 7851 Normandale Blvd., at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a child who was not breathing. Lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene, and the girl was transported to Children’s Minnesota Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
No arrests have been made and the parents are cooperating with the investigation, Hartley noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.