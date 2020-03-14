Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts will meet with residents during monthly community conversations.
Potts began hosting the monthly meetings in February. The March meeting is 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at David Fong’s Restaurant, 9329 Lyndale Ave.
The conversations are for informal conversation and have no agenda. They will be hosted on the third Thursday of the month at rotating locations.
Info: tr.im/bpdcc
