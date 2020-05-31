Do you want to help shape your community? Consider applying to serve as a planning commissioner.

The city of Bloomington has two openings on the Bloomington Planning Commission. The term length for commissioners is three years, and appointees begin their terms July 1.

The commission advises the Bloomington City Council on development proposals, development standards, long-range planning and transportation issues.

Residents interested in joining the commission may submit an online application at blm.mn/boards. For more information call Community Outreach and Engagement at 952-563-8733 or email outreach@BloomingtonMN.gov.

