Bloomington has updated its procedures and plans related to its parks and recreation activities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Park picnic shelters are available for use on a first-come, first-served basis for the remainder of the summer. The city will not reserve shelters. Under the current executive order, gatherings of 25 people or fewer are allowed.

Due to difficulties maintaining physical distancing and limiting attendance, all Arts in the Parks music events, including those traditionally held at Normandale Lake Bandshell, are canceled for this year. Band shell reservations will be unavailable until at least September 1.

The band shell is a focal point for live music during Bloomington’s annual Summer Fete celebration, but that will not be the case in 2020. The annual celebration traditionally takes place on July 3 and was initially postponed, and has now been canceled for this year.

The Bloomington Family Aquatic Center will not open this summer, but the Cedarcrest Park splash pad at 8700 Bloomington Ave. is expected to open for public use once repairs to the facility are complete.

The Bloomington Police Department’s National Night Out has been postponed until Oct. 6.

Information about closures and changes to city facilities and events is available online at tr.im/b19.

