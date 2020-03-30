Bloomington photo: Silent strength
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Tags
Mike Hanks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Elderly man dies in Monticello Walmart restroom
- Maple Grove declares local emergency
- Brooklyn Park mayor declares state of emergency
- Isanti man dies in car crash, fire
- Governor orders shelter in place restrictions to April 10
- Champlin approves brewery tap room
- Felony charges against St. Paul woman dismissed
- Monticello mayor declares health emergency
- COVID-19 puts Wright County into a state of emergency
- Maple Grove looks to improve Fountains intersection
Images
Videos
Commented
- Uncertainty is no reason to panic (6)
- Kuhl charged for illegal purchase of a weapon (2)
- Robert Francis Peterka (2)
- Mary L. (Walser) Falzone (2)
- Harold "Mick" W. Leverty (2)
- Roland Frank Terhaar (1)
- Trump is making America great again (1)
- Commissioners pledge commitment to Second Amendment (1)
- Barry M. Moore (1)
- Have you made any changes to your life to avoid contracting COVID-19? (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.