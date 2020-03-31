Most public buildings are closed, programs and events are canceled, and Gov. Tim Walz has issued a two-week stay-at-home order. But, Bloomington officials want you to know that its city’s parks and trails remain open.
Physical activity and spending time outdoors are helpful ways to balance the anxiety and stress many residents may be experiencing. Parks and recreational lands are exempted from the governor’s order. Bloomington parks will remain open and accessible for as long as it is safe to do so.
While it is encouraged that residents go outside and take advantage of Bloomington’s more than 90 parks and nearly 9,000 acres of parkland, it is urged that residents follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautionary guidelines, which include:
• Stay home if you are sick
• Maintain social distancing (6 feet)
• Avoid large group gatherings
• Wash hands frequently (use hand sanitizer if handwashing isn’t possible)
• Avoid touching surfaces
Note: Bloomington’s playgrounds are not closed. However, park officials recommend not using or touching the play structures in parks out of an abundance of caution.
The National Recreation and Park Association also issued a statement that was jointly endorsed by hundreds of organizations, encouraging the use of parks. Among other recommendations, the association cautions park users to always warn others when passing on trails.
Park officials want residents to enjoy Bloomington’s parks, but it is critical that social distancing practices and other personal health recommendations from the CDC are followed.
