Nominations are open for the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Award of Excellence.
The award is bestowed annually by the Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission in recognition and appreciation of continuous community service and dedication towards the advancement of parks and recreation programs and facilities in Bloomington.
The 2020 award will be presented at the annual Bloomington Athletic Association Hall of Fame banquet in October.
The nomination period closes July 27, and nominations may be submitted online.
Info: tr.im/20parc
