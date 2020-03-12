A community group that will examine how Bloomington’s neighborhoods are defined will host an organizational meeting this weekend.
Bloomington - City of Neighborhoods and Communities will meet 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave.
The organizational meeting will include discussion of how neighborhoods are defined and what participants ant to see neighborhood and community groups do in Bloomington. Organizers from neighboring cities will also speak during the meeting.
