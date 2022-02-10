Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge has selected Booker T. Hodges to be Bloomington’s next chief of police.
Hodges will begin as Bloomington’s police chief April 4.
“His vision for a values-based organization that prioritizes community engagement and reflects our community will make our department and our organization better,” Verbrugge said.
Hodges is currently the assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, overseeing the Minnesota State Patrol, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division. Prior to his position at DPS, he served as chief of police at Prior Lake, undersheriff at Ramsey County and sergeant at the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. His experience includes being a patrol watch commander, a school resource officer, a narcotics detective and a SWAT operator. He supervisory work includes the areas of professional standards, training and staff development and internal affairs.
Hodges has a doctorate in public administration from Hamline University, a master of arts degree in public safety administration from St. Mary’s University and a bachelor of science degree in criminology and political science from Florida Southern College.
Hodges will lead the Bloomington Police Department, which has an authorized staff of 123 sworn officers and a total staff of 157 providing public safety and law enforcement services to the community. He will replace Interim Police Chief Mike Hartley who is retiring at the end of March.
“I am looking forward to working with the women and men of the Bloomington Police Department as we continue to build a department that will be the beacon on the hill as far as how we interact with the public and each other,” Hodges said. “I firmly believe law enforcement is the most noble profession on Earth and we will continue to build on our public trust everyday by being in alignment with our community. I am elated for this opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.