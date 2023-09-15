In the absence of a Heritage Days festival this year, the Bloomington Historical Society will host an open house this weekend.

The open house is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Historical Society’s Old Town Hall Museum, 10200 Penn Ave.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments