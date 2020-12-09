The Bloomington-made face masks that have been sold outside stores and restaurants during the pandemic are now available at a Bloomington storefront.

Rocketman cloth face masks are available at 3835 W. Old Shakopee Road, near the Caribou Coffee shop at the intersection of France Avenue and Old Shakopee Road.

The masks, sewn by proprietor Buddy Michaelson, have three layers, with a 3M polypropylene layer in the center. The masks are reversible and come in multiple sizes and more than 400 designs, starting at $5.

The store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Info: tr.im/rmask

