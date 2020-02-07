A 63-year-old Bloomington man who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning has died.
The victim was struck at the intersection of 98th Street West and Grand Avenue in Bloomington at approximately 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5. The man, whose name has not been released, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
The police department was notified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Thursday that the victim had died, Hartley noted.
The driver, a 56-year-old Shakopee woman, was traveling eastbound on 98th Street at the time of the incident. The driver was cooperative and did not show signs of impairment. The early investigation indicates that the victim was in the crosswalk against a “don’t walk” signal, according to Hartley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.