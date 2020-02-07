A 63-year-old Bloomington man who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning has died.

The victim was struck at the intersection of 98th Street West and Grand Avenue in Bloomington at approximately 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5. The man, whose name has not been released, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The police department was notified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Thursday that the victim had died, Hartley noted.

The driver, a 56-year-old Shakopee woman, was traveling eastbound on 98th Street at the time of the incident. The driver was cooperative and did not show signs of impairment. The early investigation indicates that the victim was in the crosswalk against a “don’t walk” signal, according to Hartley.

