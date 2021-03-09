A 73-year-old Bloomington man who walked away from his residence on March 3 was found dead two days later.

David Shibata, who had Alzheimer’s disease but typically was able to care for himself, was reported missing after walking away from his residence on the 8100 block of Highwood Drive at approximately 11 p.m., according to a Bloomington Police Department tweet.

He was found in a grassy area along the east side of Highway 169, near a heavily wooded area. Searches for Shibata included the assistance of Northstar Search and Rescue, a nonprofit organization that assists law enforcement agencies. Members of Northstar Search and Rescue found Shibata at approximately 11:30 a.m. March 5, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.

Shibata died of apparent hypothermia, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The incident remains under investigation.

