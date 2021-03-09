A 79-year-old Bloomington man died following a fire at his home.
The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire at 7413 Landau Drive at 11:30 a.m. March 3. The house was on fire as crews arrived, and firefighters entered the home and found the victim, Jerome Halvorson. He was removed from the home and livesaving efforts commenced, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jay Forster.
Halvorson died of as a result from inhaling products of combustion and thermal injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
A family dog also died in the fire. The house sustained significant damage and its cause remains under investigation, Forster noted.
