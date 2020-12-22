A Bloomington Public Schools employee has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct for acts against minors that occurred in the 1970s, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced today.
Kevin Belker, 65, was charged with first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct against two victims under the age of 13 who lived in his neighborhood at the time. His first court appearance is Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
The school district is not aware of any incidents involving Belker during his two years of employment. He has worked as a special education paraprofessional at Oak Grove Middle School, according to a school district statement.
According to the criminal complaint, Bloomington Public Schools notified the Bloomington Police Department of a complaint that a current school district employee had been involved in a sexual assault in the 1970s. Investigators followed up and determined that Belker sexually assaulted several victims that lived in his neighborhood between 1973 and 1980.
One victim was recently in counseling and recalled being molested by Belker. He searched for Belker online, learned that he was working at the school district and reported the incident to district officials.
The man and four other victims came forward to investigators and gave detailed accounts of how Belker molested them, usually at Belker’s Bloomington house, but at least one time at a movie theater. Those victims ranged from 8-12 years old during the time of the alleged sexual assaults by Belker, who would have been in his 20s. During that time, Belker had a younger sibling, who was of similar age to the victims, according to the complaint.
The criminal complaint mentions the incidents involving all five victims, but Belker is only charged with sexually assaults involving two victims, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
Belker still lives in the same house he lived in during the time of the alleged offenses, the complaint notes. He has been employed by Bloomington Public Schools since Sept. 18, 2018, and previously worked for Edina Public Schools from October 2005 to August 2018.
Belker, who worked as a paraprofessional in the Edina school district, resigned from his position when he left the job, according to Mary Woitte, director of communications for Edina Schools.
In an email, Woitte added, “There is no data responsive to your request about ‘reported incidents,’ there were no disciplinary actions taken against Mr. Belker during his employment with the district.”
Belker is currently on administrative leave with Bloomington Public Schools and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.
The school district noted in its statement that Belker was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.
“The safety of our students is paramount. At present we are not aware of any allegations involving students in our schools," the statement reads. "Mr. Belker worked in BPS for two years, having been hired in the fall of 2018. He previously worked at Olson Middle School prior to moving to Oak Grove Middle School for the 2019-20 school year. During his employment with BPS there were no complaints made against him and he was not the subject of disciplinary action. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in its investigation.”
Anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Kevin Belker is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4994 or their local law enforcement agency.
