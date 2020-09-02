A 48-year-old Bloomington man accused of killing his wife and shooting two neighbors told investigators that he had been arguing with his wife that night in their garage, and claimed not to remember much of what happened.
Jason Mesich, 48, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of murder, one for the death of his wife and two for shooting at two sisters with the intent to kill, but without premeditation.
Bloomington police officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 8300 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Aug. 30. Officers arriving at the scene heard multiple gunshots inside a home and found a deceased woman in the detached garage. She had been shot multiple times in the head and upper torso. Officers entered the home in search of additional victims, but soon realized that the only person in the house was the suspect, according to the criminal complaint.
The officers could hear Mesich screaming, throwing items and discharging a firearm in the basement. He eventually surrendered to the police, the complaint noted.
His surrender followed a standoff with police officers, during which Mesich fired multiple rounds from inside the house, prompting a police officer to return fire, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Hartley.
Officers responding to the scene were not immediately aware that two sisters, a 12-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman, had been shot and transported to a hospital by their family. The girl was shot in the head while the woman was shot multiple times in the legs, according to the complaint.
During an interview with their mother at the hospital, officers learned that the victims lived next door to Mesich, and the family was loading a rental truck parked in front of the house when Mesich suddenly approached them and began shooting, striking the two victims and missing other family members, the complaint noted.
Following his arrest, Mesich claimed not to remember much of what happened, saying he probably killed his wife, as they had been arguing in the garage. He said he probably went into the house to get a gun and fired at her after she attempted to hit him, which he responded to by punching her in the collar bone. He assumed he emptied his gun’s magazine, according to the complaint.
When questioned about the neighbors, Mesich said that they were not good neighbors, that he hated all children and that they may have seen what happened to his wife, the complaint noted.
During a search of the home following his arrest, investigators found numerous guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the complaint added.
If convicted of murdering his wife, Mesich faces up to 40 years in prison, and up to 20 years for each murder count involving the victims. The child remained in critical condition and had not regained consciousness when charges were filed on Sept. 1, while the woman was in serious condition, according to the complaint.
