Bloomington police officers are investigating a Thursday evening assault that sent a 50-year-old man to the hospital.
Police officers were dispatched to the area near 82nd Street and Park Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, where they found the victim, a Bloomington man who was walking to the Dar Al-Farooq Center when he was attacked by two people in their late teens or early 20s, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
The victim suffered a non-life threatening upper body injury and was transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital, Hartley noted.
Officers searched the area and did not find the perpetrators. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 952-563-4900.
