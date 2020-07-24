A 28-year-old Bloomington who is accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend was arrested following an early morning pursuit that ended in western Wisconsin.
Bloomington police officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 7800 block of Normandale Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When en route, the Edina Police Department reported that an adult female had been dropped off at Fairview Southdale Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper body. She identified her boyfriend as the shooter, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
The suspect was located approximately one hour later in Washington County. The attempt to arrest him resulted in a vehicle pursuit into Wisconsin, where he was apprehended by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, and remains in custody in Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon, awaiting extradition, Hartley noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.