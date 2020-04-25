To the editor:
As a renter in Bloomington, I believe that it is important that residents of Bloomington, Richfield and Edina contact Minnesota legislators now and urge them to pass at least $100 million for the Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program.
No one should choose between paying for their groceries and having a place to stay at night during this very uncertain and painful time.
Passing this legislation will go a long way to ensuring that my friends and neighbors in Minnesota can remain in their homes.
David Zarkin
Bloomington
