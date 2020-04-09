To the editor:

I have a suggestion for the ministers of Bloomington, Richfield and other suburbs: ring all the church bells in the area together at a specified time on Easter morning. It would be uplifting, inspiring and uniting in a time when we cannot worship together.

Will the ministers, please, be willing to organize this with their colleagues and set a time? I’m hopeful. In this unique time, it would add joy and gladness to this meaningful day.

Could we even hear the bells all over the metro area or all over Minnesota? We can hope.

Dorothy Wenzel

Bloomington

