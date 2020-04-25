To the editor:
As we all find ways to adapt in response to COVID-19, we need to transition to voting systems that are safe, cost-effective and resilient.
With potential future outbreaks, let’s learn from Wisconsin’s primary debacle. We don’t want voters to have to choose between their health and their right to vote. We don’t want polling places to close because poll workers — many of them retirees — don’t want to risk their health to work repeatedly at the polls. We need a solution that will reduce the number of times voters need to go to polling places.
Ranked-choice voting reduces voters’ risk of exposure by eliminating the municipal primary and combining two elections into one, allowing voters to vote once in a single, decisive election. RCV is also the perfect method to use with mail-in ballots. (Several states already use RCV mail-in ballots for their overseas voters).
I urge the City Council to move forward with adopting ranked-choice voting for Bloomington this year so it’s ready to be used for our city council elections next year.
To learn more about RCV, Bloomington residents can join the RCV online presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. Information is online at rcvbloomington.org.
Anita Smithson
Bloomington
Smithson is a volunteer with Ranked Choice Voting Bloomington.
