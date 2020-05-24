To the editor:
Webster’s dictionary defines a hero as a person with noble qualities.
Heroes wish to make the world a better place in which to live. The word hero does not quantify the magnitude of deeds. Simply, we all need a better planet: Socially, economically, politically and environmentally. The latter is the subject of this letter.
A Bloomington couple, Jim and Stephani Tikalsky devote much of their energies to “Bloomington green-up.” The city’s air is cleaner due to the solar panels they installed on their roof, which incrementally reduces everyone’s cost of electricity. The wild portions of their neighborhood are increasingly devoid of buckthorn, an invasive shrub that overtakes indigenous plants. And several times a week, they remove eyesores from Nine Mile Creek: Trash.
They bring to their refuse receptacle cans, broken glass, bottles, cardboard boxes, paper, metal objects and even single tennis shoes. A drive by of their weekly city garbage container featured a gutter, bent in half so it could fit in the can. They do not want thanks, publicity or recognition.
Nine Mile Creek is now bustling with walkers due to the coronavirus. It has caused layoffs, school closings and business slowdowns. People have more free time. Providing access to the creek, Moir Park is stuffed with vehicles. Also providing entrance to the stream, the 106th Street bridge parking lot is crammed with cars.
We all benefit from an undefiled view of nature. Wouldn’t it be nice if all of us took a cue from Tikalsky’s selflessness? Huzzas to them.
Let’s all help each in our own way to make the green planet a better place in which to live.
Tom Hayden
Bloomington
