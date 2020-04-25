To the editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has precipitated unprecedented challenges and changes.
The social and economic disruption is immense. Fortunately, we have the ability to come together to meet both public health and business concerns.
The Bloomington Chamber plays a leading role in supporting and bringing together the business community. The chamber, an affiliate of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, curates a list of community, business and individual resources to help during this rapidly changing public health crisis. You can find this list at mplschamber.com. You will also see our advocacy efforts through “Too Local to Fail.”
In partnership with other chambers and businesses, the campaign – at toolocaltofail.com – is rallying Minnesotans together to support local businesses. The website is a place for businesses to find resources and share their stories, as well as for small business customers to express support for their local favorites.
Locally, I am impressed by the communication and engagement among civic, educational and business leaders. Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse and Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge started a weekly meeting of community partners in response to this pandemic, which impacts everyone, though not equally. We know the most vulnerable are most at risk from both a health and an economic perspective.
Similarly, businesses have not all been impacted evenly. We know small businesses – in particular, those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, travel and entertainment industries – are at the front line of the economic hardship. Individually, we make a difference, and if we’re able we can support our favorite nonprofits and businesses through donations, memberships, online local shopping and restaurant takeout or delivery.
There will be a new normal to the way we interact and do business. At the chamber, we’ve transitioned to working from home, as well as offering virtual meetings and programs. When the stay at home directive ends, those interactions will still be guided by public health best practices. Still, the mission of the chamber to connect, convene and advocate for the business community will continue to grow. We thrive when we work together to build strong communities and partnerships helping to provide access and opportunity for all.
Brent Pavia
Richfield
Pavia is the president of the Bloomington Chamber.
