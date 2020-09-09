The League of Women Voters Bloomington will stream its candidate forum featuring Bloomington’s state legislative candidates.

Candidates for Minnesota Senate districts 49 and 50 and Minnesota House of Representative districts 49B, 50A and 50B have been invited to participate in the forum, which will be available for streaming after its Sept. 15 recording at blm.mn/youtube.

Resident questions may be submitted by email through Friday, Sept. 11, to lwvbloomington@lwvmn.org.

During the no-live-audience recordings, city staff and league members will abide by state and local public health ordinances.

An informational session about Bloomington’s ballot questions on ranked-choice voting and garbage collection is available for residents to view online at facebook.com/lwvbloomingtonpage.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, political organization which encourages informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The league never endorses or supports a political candidate or party.

