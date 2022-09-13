The League of Women Voters Bloomington will host candidate forums during the next week for candidates seeking election to Minnesota House and Senate districts representing the city.
The candidates seeking election to Minnesota Senate District 50 and Minnesota House District 50B will participate in a forum held 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
Candidates seeking election to Minnesota Senate District 51 and House District 51B will participate in a forum held 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza.
Redistricting for the Senate and House have created new district boundaries. Senate District 50 will include approximately half of Bloomington, combined with a large portion of Edina. House District 50B is wholly within Bloomington.
Senate District 51 will include approximately half of Bloomington, combined with all of Richfield, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and a handful of precincts in Minneapolis.
A small portion of Bloomington is included with House District 50A, which includes the majority of Edina. A candidate forum for House District 50A will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the council chambers of Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
