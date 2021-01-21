Families with children starting kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year are invited to attend a Bloomington Public Schools virtual kindergarten kick-off event at one of Bloomington’s 10 elementary schools.
Families will hear from the principal and a kindergarten teacher at their neighborhood school, and learn about kindergarten academics, technology devices, transportation and before- and after-school care provided by the district.
Events are scheduled as follows:
• Indian Mounds Elementary School, 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21
• Oak Grove Elementary School, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Poplar Bridge Elementary School, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Washburn Elementary School, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Normandale Hills Elementary School, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
• Olson Elementary School, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
• Ridgeview Elementary School, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
• Valley View Elementary School, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
• Westwood Elementary School, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
• Bloomington Online School, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4
• Hillcrest Community School, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9
Visit bit.ly/bps-kinder to join a virtual event, learn more about kindergarten registration or locate a neighborhood school.
