kennedy rain garden

A rain garden constructed outside Bloomington Kennedy High School’s activity center during the spring by the Kennedy Green Club was honored recently by the Bush Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America. (Submitted photo)

Bloomington Kennedy High School’s Green Club has received a community environmental service award from the Bush Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America.

The award was announced in September. The Bloomington chapter of the Izaak Walton League recognized the three-year-old club for installing a 900-square-foot rain garden at the High School, with more than 600 native plants to provide a habitat for pollinators and birds.

