A rain garden constructed outside Bloomington Kennedy High School’s activity center during the spring by the Kennedy Green Club was honored recently by the Bush Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America. (Submitted photo)
Bloomington Kennedy High School’s Green Club has received a community environmental service award from the Bush Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America.
The award was announced in September. The Bloomington chapter of the Izaak Walton League recognized the three-year-old club for installing a 900-square-foot rain garden at the High School, with more than 600 native plants to provide a habitat for pollinators and birds.
Approximately 40 volunteers helped dig, compost, mulch and plant the rain garden outside of the Kennedy Activity Center. Advisors and volunteers from the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, Izaak Walton League, Wild Ones and students from both Bloomington Kennedy and Jefferson high schools helped create the rain garden.
The native plantings will help capture water from the roof of the building and support bee, butterfly and bird populations. It’ll also be used by future science classrooms to monitor pollinator activity.
The garden was funded by grants from the Bloomington Kennedy Activity Foundation and the Minnesota River Valley Audubon Chapter.
The Kennedy Green Club is a student environmental group dedicated to the restoration, preservation, and protection of our school and wider community ecosystems.
