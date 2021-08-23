The owners of Wixon Jewelers in Bloomington were recently inducted into the Retailer Hall of Fame of the National Jeweler Hall of Fame.

Dan and Hope Wixon were one of three jewelry business owners worldwide who were inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2021, honoring their excellence in the industry and contributions to their surrounding community.

Established in 1988 by Dan Wixon, a first-generation jeweler, Wixon Jewelers has evolved into one of the largest independent jewelry stores in the Midwest. The growth of Wixon Jewelers is a rare story in the industry, where businesses of similar size are frequently multi-generation retailers that have been in business for more than 75 years.

Wixon Jewelers was named Small Business of the Year by the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce in 2014 and one of America’s Coolest Stores by INSTORE Magazine in 2015, among other honors and accolades.

The store is at 9955 Lyndale Ave.

Info: wixonjewelers.com

