bps logo

Jefferson High School is ranked No. 15 of all high schools in the state of Minnesota according to recent rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

Moving up from the No. 19 spot in last year’s ranking, Jefferson boasts a high AP course participation rate, a 92% graduation rate and a math proficiency level well above the statewide average.

Schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for career and college.

“These successes are due to the dedication and efforts of our amazing school staff working with students every day,” Jefferson Principal Jaysen Anderson said. “Rankings like this aren’t everything, but I’m incredibly proud of the work we do with school culture and climate and rigorous academic standards.”

Learn more about the rankings at usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/minnesota/rankings.

Tags

Load comments